Tulsa at Memphis: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Thursday

Tulsa at Memphis

6 p.m. Thursday, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 3-6, 1-4 AAC; Memphis 4-5, 2-4

Last Meeting: Oct. 9, 2021 (Tulsa 35, Memphis 29)

All-time series: Memphis leads 19-12

Forecast from Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: A few passing clouds are expected for tonight’s game with light winds. Temperatures around kickoff will be in the upper 60s. By halftime, we will have cooled in to the low 60s, and upper 50s are expected by the end of the game. Winds will remain light throughout the game from the east at 5-10 mph.

1. TOP STORYLINE

Can Tulsa keep its bowl hopes alive with a win?

At 3-6, TU needs to win its three remaining games to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for a postseason bowl. Tulsa is just 1-5 in its last six, with some moments of excellence sprinkled in amidst a bunch of inconsistent performances. After having opponents score first in each of its past six outings, can the Golden Hurricane finally strike first and take an early lead?

After successfully pulling off a three-game win streak at the end of last season, the players in believe they can do it again. It needs to start Thursday night.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Memphis passing game vs. Tulsa defense

The Tigers boast a strong aerial attack, led by sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan, who has completed 65% of his passes for 2,508 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Memphis’ top receiver is its tight end, Caden Prieskorn, who has 36 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns, but the Tigers also have four other receivers with more than 20 catches and 300 yards.

Memphis is averaging 284.6 yards per game passing, which ranks 25th in the nation (five spots ahead of Tulsa). The Hurricane has limited opponents to just 176.4 yards passing, which is 13th in the country.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Braylon Braxton/Davis Brin

Since Brin’s shoulder, which he first injured in Tulsa’s 45-34 loss to SMU on Oct. 29, hadn’t healed enough for him to play last week, it seems unlikely that with two fewer days to recover he’ll be ready to go Thursday night, but we’ll see. If he can’t go, backup Braxton will be out there in his place again.

Either way, whoever lines up at QB for the Golden Hurricane has to play well for Tulsa to have a shot at winning. After completing 13-of-25 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown in the loss to Tulane last week, Braxton probably needs to improve upon that performance for TU.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: The Tigers, losers of four straight, are just as desperate as the Hurricane. The difference is they have a healthy starting quarterback capable of a 400-yard explosion. Seth Henigan threw for 463 in Memphis' 35-29 loss at TU last year. He makes sure the Tigers prevail here.

Memphis 41, TU 28