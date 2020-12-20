 Skip to main content
Tulsa at Memphis: Hurricane continues AAC play Monday night

TU vs. Northwestern

Tulsa's Curtis Haywood II guards Northwestern State's Jairus Roberson during the first half of Friday night's game at the Reynolds Center.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tulsa at Memphis

7 p.m. Monday, FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.

ESPN2, KXBL-99.5

Tulsa (2-3, 0-1 AAC)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Joiner;6-3;10.4;5.4

G;Embery-Simpson;6-3;10.4;1.8

G;Haywood;6-5;4.6;2.6

F;Rachal;6-6;15.6;6.4

C;Ugboh;7-0;4.4;2.8

Memphis (5-3, 1-0)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Baugh;6-3;5.6;3.4

G;Quinones;6-5;10.4;5.9

G;Nolley;6-7;14.4;2.5

F;Jeffries;6-7;13.1;7.0

C;Cisse;6-10;8.0;8.5

Notes: Tulsa is coming off an 82-55 win against Northwestern State on Friday in which junior-college transfer Austin Richie scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. ... Memphis last played Wednesday, defeating Tulane 80-74 in the league opener. ... The Tigers were picked to finish second in the American in the preseason poll, having returned three starters from last season. ... Memphis holds a 29-19 advantage in the all-time series. The Hurricane dominated the most recent matchup 80-40 in Tulsa last season, but the Tigers have won the past four meetings at FedExForum. TU's last win there was in 2015, when Shaquille Harrison propelled the team to an overtime victory. ... No fans will be allowed at FedExForum as a COVID-19 precaution.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

