Tulsa at Memphis: Hurricane continues AAC play Monday night

Tulsa at Memphis

Notes: Tulsa is coming off an 82-55 win against Northwestern State on Friday in which junior-college transfer Austin Richie scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. ... Memphis last played Wednesday, defeating Tulane 80-74 in the league opener. ... The Tigers were picked to finish second in the American in the preseason poll, having returned three starters from last season. ... Memphis holds a 29-19 advantage in the all-time series. The Hurricane dominated the most recent matchup 80-40 in Tulsa last season, but the Tigers have won the past four meetings at FedExForum. TU's last win there was in 2015, when Shaquille Harrison propelled the team to an overtime victory. ... No fans will be allowed at FedExForum as a COVID-19 precaution.