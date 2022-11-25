Tulsa at Houston: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Tulsa at Houston

6:30 p.m. Saturday, TDECU Stadium, Houston

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 4-7, 2-5 AAC; Houston 7-4, 5-2

Last Meeting: Oct. 1, 2021 (Houston 45, at Tulsa 10)

All-time series: Houston leads 26-19

Weather forecast from meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Mostly clear skies with chilly temperatures are expected this evening. For kickoff, the temperatures will be in the upper 50s. By halftime, we will have cooled to the mid-50s and by the end of the game the temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Winds will be a little gusty from the west at 15-20 mph throughout the game.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Can TU knock Houston out of AAC title contention?

With nothing left to play for but its pride, Tulsa has a chance to spoil the season for Houston, which still has a shot at ending up in the AAC Championship Game. The Cougars need a little help to make it in, but that will only be relevant if they also beat Tulsa.

This seems like the ideal situation for TU, which has lost the last three meetings with Houston, to step up and spoil the party when few observers believe they can win.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Houston’s passing game vs. TU’s defense

Houston boasts a strong aerial attack, led by quarterback Clayton Tune, who threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s dominating 42-3 win over East Carolina. His favorite target is Nathaniel Dell, who has 94 receptions for 1,193 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, ranking second in the nation in all three categories. He, like Tulsa’s Keylon Stokes, is one of 12 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists, honoring the nation’s top receiver.

As for the Tulsa defense, it ranks 22nd in the nation in passing defense (190.0 yards per game), even after allowing a freshman making his first start (South Florida’s Byrum Brown) to complete 21 straight passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns last week. Over the past four games, the average is not quite as good at 294.3 per game over that span, but it’s still within this team’s capabilities to defend the pass well.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

WR Keylon Stokes

After another outstanding performance in the last game against South Florida, when he pulled in six receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown, Stokes set the AAC all-time career all-purpose yardage record, surpassing the previous mark of 5,320 set by Navy’s Malcolm Perry (2016-19). He is third on the TU list, trailing Trey Watts (2010-13, 5,877 yards) for second and Damaris Johnson (2008-10, 7,796) —performances that pre-date the formation of the AAC. Stokes already set the TU all-time record for receiving yards earlier in the season, surpassing Howard Twilley (1963-65), and he sits second on the AAC’s receiving yards list.

Stokes’ current season total of 1,177 yards, a career-high, is already the 11th-highest single-season amount in TU history, and 73 yards in this game will push him just past the total his brother, Keevan Lucas, had in 2014 for fifth.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: Houston's point totals since October arrived: 32, 38, 42, 63, 43 and 42. TU is going to need to win a shootout here, and the offense isn't geared to do that.

Cougars 49, Hurricane 27