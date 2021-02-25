Tulsa assistant Paige Parker moves from firing strikes to mentoring young pitchers

Paige Parker was one of the most dominant softball pitchers in Oklahoma’s storied history.

Parker is now Tulsa’s new assistant coach and admits there will be a few butterflies while calling pitches during the Golden Hurricane’s season opener at Texas A&M Friday.

“There are definitely some nerves heading into this year, but I’m really excited and I can’t wait to see what the pitching staff does this year,” Parker said.

Parker spent the abbreviated 2020 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Oklahoma and was hired by Tulsa second-year coach Crissy Strimple during the offseason.

Coaching wasn’t an absolute for Parker following her college career, which ended in 2018.

“But at the end of the day, it doesn't surprise me at all that I'm in this role,” she said. “I come from a long line of coaches in my family. Both of my parents were coaches. Both of my grandfathers were coaches. And so it kind of runs in my blood, I guess. And so I'm not really surprised that this is what I ended up doing.”

OU coach Patty Gasso said Parker was like a sponge as a player and a volunteer coach.