Tulsa assistant Paige Parker moves from firing strikes to mentoring young pitchers

Paige Parker was one of the most dominant softball pitchers in Oklahoma’s storied history.
Parker is now Tulsa’s new assistant coach and admits there will be a few butterflies while calling pitches during the Golden Hurricane’s season opener at Texas A&M Friday.
“There are definitely some nerves heading into this year, but I’m really excited and I can’t wait to see what the pitching staff does this year,” Parker said.
Parker spent the abbreviated 2020 season as a volunteer assistant coach at Oklahoma and was hired by Tulsa second-year coach Crissy Strimple during the offseason.
Coaching wasn’t an absolute for Parker following her college career, which ended in 2018.
“But at the end of the day, it doesn't surprise me at all that I'm in this role,” she said. “I come from a long line of coaches in my family. Both of my parents were coaches. Both of my grandfathers were coaches. And so it kind of runs in my blood, I guess. And so I'm not really surprised that this is what I ended up doing.”
OU coach Patty Gasso said Parker was like a sponge as a player and a volunteer coach.
“She’s learned under two very good coaches in Coach (Melyssa) Lombardi and Coach (Jennifer) Rocha,” Gasso said. “She’s pretty salty. She knows how to do it. She’s been there. That’s the beauty of a pitcher who has been in the biggest game and won a national championship. She can kind of teach you how you should be and how you should act and how you should think when you’re on the mound.
“She’s very excited to be staying in Oklahoma. Oklahoma is very dear to her. That was a perfect fit, I felt.”
Parker is excited about the Tulsa pitching staff that she’s inherited. There are five pitchers, including four returners led by Samantha Pochop (4-2, .087 ERA last year) and Chenise Delce (6-3, 2.00).
The Hurricane’s staff also returns Kassidy Scott and Sara Llamas-Howell and added freshman Kylee Nash.
“I think we have five really strong arms that can all really contribute this year,” Parker said. “They’re all very different from one another and really work well together. So I'm thrilled with how they've done in the fall and coming back from such a tough year.
“How they’ve adapted this year has been awesome to see. And I’m really, really excited to watch them pitch against somebody other than our own hitters.”