 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa All-America linebacker Zaven Collins picked No. 16 by Arizona in NFL Draft
0 comments
breaking

Tulsa All-America linebacker Zaven Collins picked No. 16 by Arizona in NFL Draft

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SMU Tulsa

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins was the 16th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Following a standout career at the University of Tulsa, linebacker Zaven Collins was taken 16th by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Collins, a Hominy native, is the highest-drafted player out of TU since Steve August in 1977 and is the third Hurricane defensive player drafted in the last two years.

Last season, Collins was the top defensive player in college football and a unanimous All-America selection, totaling four sacks and four interceptions in eight games along with 54 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News