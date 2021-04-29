Tulsa All-America linebacker Zaven Collins picked No. 16 by Arizona in NFL Draft

Following a standout career at the University of Tulsa, linebacker Zaven Collins was taken 16th by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Collins, a Hominy native, is the highest-drafted player out of TU since Steve August in 1977 and is the third Hurricane defensive player drafted in the last two years.

Last season, Collins was the top defensive player in college football and a unanimous All-America selection, totaling four sacks and four interceptions in eight games along with 54 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

