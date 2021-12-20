 Skip to main content
Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17: The story of Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl in four downs
  • Updated
Myrtle Beach Bowl Football (copy)

Tulsa’s Davis Brin passed for 285 yards and two touchdowns Monday as the Hurricane defeated Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C. Brin was voted the game’s Most Valuable Player.

 Mic Smith, AP

The Myrtle Beach Bowl win gave TU a winning record (7-6) for the 2021 season. COURTESY/TU

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Third quarter carries Tulsa

After leading Old Dominion 17-10 at halftime, the Hurricane ate 12 minutes and 39 seconds off the clock in the third quarter and had an advantage of 135 yards to negative-2. Although the only points produced in the quarter came on a pair of field goals from Zack Long, TU kept the Monarchs from gaining any momentum.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED 

Tulsa run game vs. Monarch defense

Against a team that entered 26th nationally in run defense, TU racked up 244 rushing yards from its stable of running backs led by Shamari Brooks, who had 107 yards and a touchdown in his final game. Anthony Watkins, Deneric Prince and Steven Anderson combined for 121 yards. For the majority, the Hurricane offensive line more than held its own despite injuries.

3. GAME MVP

TU QB Davis Brin

Brin, who was selected MVP in voting by media members covering the game, had a nearly flawless performance while throwing for a Myrtle Beach Bowl-record 285 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. His top target was Josh Johnson, who caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

The offseason awaits

TU will look to carry its late-season momentum into the offseason. Coach Philip Montgomery, who turns 50 on Tuesday, has a couple of hires to finalize, in particular a defensive coordinator, and the coaching staff will look to finalize the Class of 2022 after signing a dozen players last week.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

