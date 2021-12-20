Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17: The story of Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Third quarter carries Tulsa
After leading Old Dominion 17-10 at halftime, the Hurricane ate 12 minutes and 39 seconds off the clock in the third quarter and had an advantage of 135 yards to negative-2. Although the only points produced in the quarter came on a pair of field goals from Zack Long, TU kept the Monarchs from gaining any momentum.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Tulsa run game vs. Monarch defense
Against a team that entered 26th nationally in run defense, TU racked up 244 rushing yards from its stable of running backs led by Shamari Brooks, who had 107 yards and a touchdown in his final game. Anthony Watkins, Deneric Prince and Steven Anderson combined for 121 yards. For the majority, the Hurricane offensive line more than held its own despite injuries.
3. GAME MVP
TU QB Davis Brin
Brin, who was selected MVP in voting by media members covering the game, had a nearly flawless performance while throwing for a Myrtle Beach Bowl-record 285 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. His top target was Josh Johnson, who caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
The offseason awaits
TU will look to carry its late-season momentum into the offseason. Coach Philip Montgomery, who turns 50 on Tuesday, has a couple of hires to finalize, in particular a defensive coordinator, and the coaching staff will look to finalize the Class of 2022 after signing a dozen players last week.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World