Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

The Green Wave has talent up front and will do its best to harass quarterback Zach Smith into making the same mistakes he had in the first quarter against SMU. Tulsa has good size and strength on its offensive line, which has been solid this season.

From Bill Haisten: Remember the East Carolina game? On Oct. 30, Tulsa was favored by 17 points. In its first home game of the season, the Golden Hurricane trailed 17-3 at halftime. Tulsa won 34-30 but needed a wild rally and beneficial calls on fourth-quarter officiating video reviews. On Thursday, only five days after the Hurricane spent tons of energy and emotion during a come-from-behind win over SMU, Tulane visits for an American Athletic Conference contest. The most basic of Green Wave scouting reports: offensively, Tulane has a 224-yard run game and a below-average passing attack. The most recent of the Green Wave’s three consecutive victories was a 38-12 blowout of then-No. 25 Army. Tulsa now occupies that No. 25 position. This time, there isn’t a miserable first half for the Tulsa offense, and Tulsa’s defense doesn’t have to be amazing. It just has to be really good, as it typically is.