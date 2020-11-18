Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa
6:30 p.m. Thursday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN
Radio: KXBL fm99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Tulane 5-4, 2-4 AAC; Tulsa 4-1, 4-0
Last meeting: On Nov. 2, 2019, Tulane defeated Tulsa 38-26 in New Orleans
All-time series: Tulsa leads 11-5
Weather: 68°, mostly clear, breezy, south winds 20-25 mph
Four Downs
1. Top storyline
A short turnaround
After lengthy gaps of up to 20 days between games, Tulsa plays five days removed from Saturday night's wild win against SMU. That's not necessarily a bad thing — the Hurricane can benefit from momentum generated last week. Tulane also played Saturday, a physical takedown of a ranked Army team for a third consecutive victory.
2. Key matchup
Tulsa's O-line vs. Tulane's D-line
The Green Wave has talent up front and will do its best to harass quarterback Zach Smith into making the same mistakes he had in the first quarter against SMU. Tulsa has good size and strength on its offensive line, which has been solid this season.
3. Player to watch
Tulsa WR Josh Johnson
Against SMU, Johnson had a career-high 101 yards and two touchdowns on two catches. This season, he has 25 catches for 313 yards and a team-high four touchdown catches.
4. Who wins and why
A dangerous game for Tulsa
From Bill Haisten: Remember the East Carolina game? On Oct. 30, Tulsa was favored by 17 points. In its first home game of the season, the Golden Hurricane trailed 17-3 at halftime. Tulsa won 34-30 but needed a wild rally and beneficial calls on fourth-quarter officiating video reviews. On Thursday, only five days after the Hurricane spent tons of energy and emotion during a come-from-behind win over SMU, Tulane visits for an American Athletic Conference contest. The most basic of Green Wave scouting reports: offensively, Tulane has a 224-yard run game and a below-average passing attack. The most recent of the Green Wave’s three consecutive victories was a 38-12 blowout of then-No. 25 Army. Tulsa now occupies that No. 25 position. This time, there isn’t a miserable first half for the Tulsa offense, and Tulsa’s defense doesn’t have to be amazing. It just has to be really good, as it typically is.
TU 35, Tulane 27
