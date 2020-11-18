Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Resiliency of QB Zach Smith aiding Hurricane

After turnovers on back-to-back plays Saturday night, University of Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith didn’t unravel.
Smith retreated to the sideline after the second miscue, put on a headset and calmly talked to position coach Beau Trahan about what went wrong.
“It’s just kind of an extremely unfortunate thing that happened (with the turnovers),” Smith said after the game, “but we cleared it, calmed down and finally started to go to work and got the job done.”
Because of errors and ineffectiveness, the Hurricane fell behind 21-0 in a key American Athletic Conference battle. What followed was an incredible bounce-back performance from Smith, who helped propel TU to the 28-24 victory.
In addition to crucial plays that he made, Smith displayed the resiliency of a senior who has been through his share of ups and downs.
“I think it’s something that he’s always had to some extent and just as he’s matured and seen so many more things now … he understands when mistakes happen and he tries to learn from those,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “But he doesn’t let those affect the next play or the next series and he does a really good job of staying calm throughout.
“I think that’s probably one of his greatest traits. He steps back out there and stays with confidence and continues to keep working.”
When Montgomery was at Baylor and started recruiting Smith, he likely didn’t know how Smith would respond in moments of crisis. As a junior and senior in Grandview, Texas, Smith threw 676 passes with only 15 interceptions.
Since he transferred from Baylor, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Smith, who was sacked 39 times in 2019 and has six interceptions through five games this season. But his poise has allowed TU to deliver dramatic comeback victories and stay undefeated in the American heading into Thursday night’s game against Tulane.
“With that position in specific, that is something that you have to do,” offensive lineman Chris Paul said. “Zach does a wonderful job of staying level-headed and encouraging everyone to keep going. You really need a leader like that on your offense.”
In the first half, Smith has struggled to get into a rhythm, completing only 48% of his passes and throwing four interceptions. In the second half, he looks like a different quarterback, with 62.5% completions and one pick.
“I think he’s extremely talented,” Montgomery said. “I think he has the skillset to play at the next level. I think he has the mind to play at the next level.
“For him, it’s about doing all the little things right, staying on platform and getting our eyes in the right spot and just delivering strikes. When he gets in rhythm, that happens.”
That was on full display on the final touchdown drive against SMU, with Smith throwing darts to Keylon Stokes with the game on the line. The go-ahead score, a short toss to tight end James Palmer, came on third-and-goal.
“He has great confidence in what he can do,” Montgomery said. “He has great confidence in the people around him and he just continues to keep getting better and our receivers continue to keep getting better. We feel like our weapons are really starting to expand and those guys can all make plays.”
