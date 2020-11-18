Tulane at No. 25 Tulsa: Resiliency of QB Zach Smith aiding Hurricane

When Montgomery was at Baylor and started recruiting Smith, he likely didn’t know how Smith would respond in moments of crisis. As a junior and senior in Grandview, Texas, Smith threw 676 passes with only 15 interceptions.

Since he transferred from Baylor, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Smith, who was sacked 39 times in 2019 and has six interceptions through five games this season. But his poise has allowed TU to deliver dramatic comeback victories and stay undefeated in the American heading into Thursday night’s game against Tulane.

“With that position in specific, that is something that you have to do,” offensive lineman Chris Paul said. “Zach does a wonderful job of staying level-headed and encouraging everyone to keep going. You really need a leader like that on your offense.”

In the first half, Smith has struggled to get into a rhythm, completing only 48% of his passes and throwing four interceptions. In the second half, he looks like a different quarterback, with 62.5% completions and one pick.

“I think he’s extremely talented,” Montgomery said. “I think he has the skillset to play at the next level. I think he has the mind to play at the next level.