TU working to move past 'out of character' performance against Houston

“Those games are going to happen,” Montgomery said. “You don’t want them to happen. You hope they don’t happen. But at some point in time, throughout your career as a player and coach, you’re going to have a game like that that’s hard to explain.

“You can come up with a ton of reasons and excuses, but that’s what those are. And we’ve never done that around here. So for us, it’s about getting back to work.”

TU (1-4, 0-1 AAC) had more than dozen players get sick with a stomach virus early in the week, resulting in some missing practice time. That may have played a role in the lethargic performance.

“Other guys can speak for themselves, but I feel I didn’t get a full week of preparation,” tight end Ethan Hall said. “That is huge. You all have covered football. You need a full week of preparation. And if you’re not practicing, then you’re not getting the same looks. You’ve got to practice a full week so you’re prepared for the game.”

Despite its lackluster showing against Houston, the Hurricane is favored Saturday night against a Memphis team that is also reeling after dropping two in a row by a combined five points. In games immediately following losses of 20 points or more, Montgomery is 6-4.