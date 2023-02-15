WICHITA, Kan. -- Jane Asinde had 27 points and 12 rebounds to help lead Wichita State past Tulsa 84-68 on Wednesday night.

Tulsa (16-9, 6-6 American Athletic) has lost six of its past seven games. Delanie Crawford paced TU with 17 points and Temira Poindexter scored 16.

Trajata Colbert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for Wichita State (15-11, 5-8 American Athletic).

Wichita State led the entire game, including 40-28 at halftime. TU went on a 12-0 run early in the second and cut its deficit to 42-40 but never caught the Shockers. Wichita State led 56-52 going int the fourth quarter and pulled away.

“I thought we did a good job of coming back in the third quarter and making it a close game, but in the fourth quarter WSU got too many shots around the basket and that was the difference in the game,” TU coach Angie Nelp said. “We have kids that work hard and will take this loss to heart and continue to improve.

“I thought we did a great job of sharing the ball. We were able to put the ball on the floor and play fast. I wish we would have shot a better percentage from the three, but we did see some 3s go into the basket and we have to work to get that percentage back up to where it needs to be so we can be successful.”

TU will host Memphis at 1 p.m. Saturday.