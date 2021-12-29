TU women's home game vs. Cincinnati postponed

Saturday's scheduled American Athletic Conference women's basketball game between Cincinnati and Tulsa at the Reynolds Center has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cincinnati program.
The league announced the postponement Wednesday, adding that the programs have the discretion to reschedule the game.
Tulsa, which has a 10-1 record so far this season, is scheduled to play next at Memphis on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!