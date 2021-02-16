TU women's golf team win second consecutive tournament

The Tulsa women’s golf team won its second consecutive tournament when the Golden Hurricane posted a final round score of 11-over par 299 at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

After beginning the final round in fourth place, Tulsa finished with a two-stroke victory over second-round leader Fresno State, posting a 54-hole score of 887 at the par-72 Spanish Trail Country Club. FSU carded a final round 18-over par 306 for a final total of 889.

Tulsa sophomore Lilly Thomas and junior Lorena Tseng finished third and fourth individually to pace the Hurricane.

The victory is Tulsa’s second straight in as many weeks and marks the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Hurricane claimed two tournament victories. It’s also the first time since the 2007-08 campaign that Tulsa has won two consecutive tournaments.