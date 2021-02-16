TU women's golf team win second consecutive tournament

The Tulsa women’s golf team won its second consecutive tournament when the Golden Hurricane posted a final round score of 11-over par 299 at the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Las Vegas.
After beginning the final round in fourth place, Tulsa finished with a two-stroke victory over second-round leader Fresno State, posting a 54-hole score of 887 at the par-72 Spanish Trail Country Club. FSU carded a final round 18-over par 306 for a final total of 889.
Tulsa sophomore Lilly Thomas and junior Lorena Tseng finished third and fourth individually to pace the Hurricane.
The victory is Tulsa’s second straight in as many weeks and marks the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Hurricane claimed two tournament victories. It’s also the first time since the 2007-08 campaign that Tulsa has won two consecutive tournaments.
The third-place performance is Thomas’ collegiate-best, bettering her previous best of 16th from last week’s Texas State Invitational. Thomas finished the second round in the morning with a score 2-over par score of 74 and in the final round shot four strokes better for a 2-under par 70 to finish at 1-over 217 for the tournament. Thomas started the final round on hole two and was 2-under par after birdies at No. 3 and No. 6. She proceeded to birdie three more holes including her final hole of the day, the par-4 1st hole.
Tseng was one shot shy of Thomas’ score with a 3-round total of 218, She finished the second round with a one-over par 73 and turned in a score of 76 for her final 18 holes. Haley Greb turned in her third straight top-15 finish with a 12th place performance with a score of 7-over par 223.
Taylor Dobson finished with a score of 231 for 40th place and freshman Titita Loudtragulngam finished in 64th place with a total score of 240 after turning in a final round 77.
Tulsa will be in action next at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic, March 14-16, in New Orleans.