The Tulsa women’s golf program begin the NCAA Golf Championships begins Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I told the girls that they need to cherish this moment because you don’t know when you’re going to get back,” said Tulsa head coach Annie Young in a release.

“Some of the top teams in the country didn’t make it this year. We need to cherish it, but also we just don’t want to participate in the event. We want to go there and put on our best golf. I’m really excited about the week.”

Tulsa is one of 30 teams competing at the par-72, 6,384-yard Grayhawk Golf Club, Friday through Wednesday.

The field will be trimmed to 15 teams after the first three days of stroke play. Those 15 teams will compete on Monday for eight spots advancing to match play competition on Tuesday.

Quarterfinal and semifinal play will commence on Tuesday with the championship match to be played on Wednesday.

Tulsa will be returning to the NCAA Championship finals for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

“Our girls are young, but they’re very tough,” Young said. “When things have gotten difficult for us, they gutted it up and finished and that’s what happened at regionals. We’re excited about going to Grayhawk. Our girls have worked hard for this opportunity.”

Tulsa is making its 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Tulsa’s four national titles came in 1980 and 1982 as the AIAW Champions, while the Hurricane also won the first-ever NCAA Championship in that same season of 1982 and claimed the 1988 NCAA crown.

The youthful Hurricane squad is coming off a fifth-place performance at the NCAA Westfield (Indiana) Regional with a 9-under 855 at the Club of Chatham Hills.

Freshman Grace Kilcrease led Tulsa at the regional with a fifth-place finish, shooting an 8-under 208 that included a final round 6-under 66.

Kilcrease enters the NCAA Championship with a team-best 71.9 stroke average, while placing among the top-10 in seven tournaments. As the lone senior, Lilly Thomas comes in right behind Kilcrease with a 72.5 stroke average and seven tournament finishes among the top-12.

A pair of sophomores, Sydney Seigel and Lovisa Gunnar, have been solid for the Hurricane with 73.1 stroke averages, respectively. Seigel, who will be playing in the championship event on a course 3.4 miles from her Scottsdale home, has had a strong spring season with four of seven finishes among the top-15. Gunnar has turned in two top eight performances over the span of Tulsa’s last three tournaments.

Freshman Jenni Roller gives Tulsa a solid unit from one through five. The Regent Prep graduate has played her best collegiate golf this spring with two top-15 performances.

The 30-team NCAA field is led by the top four seeds Stanford, Wake Forest, LSU and South Carolina.

Fans can follow live stats each round at golfstat.com. Golf Channel coverage begins on Monday and continues for match play.

<&rule>