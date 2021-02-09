 Skip to main content
TU women's golf team captures Texas State Invitational

Led by a pair of top-5 finishes, the University of Tulsa women's golf team won the Texas State Invitational on Tuesday at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.

Lorena Tseng finished second and Haley Greb was fourth, leading the Golden Hurricane to a final-day surge past UTSA. Both shot a final-round 2-under 70 in the three-round event. Tseng finished with a three-round total of 204 while Greb finished with a 210.

Tulsa sophomore Lilly Thomas turned in a career-best 16th place finish as she totaled a score of 221. Senior Taylor Dobson, a Broken Arrow graduate, placed 38th overall with a 227 and freshman Tita Loudtragulngam finished in 48th place with a 231.

Tulsa will be back in action Feb. 14-15, at the Rebel Beach Invitational in Las Vegas.

