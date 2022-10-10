TU women's golf, led by Lovisa Gunnar, second at tournament in Broken Arrow

The University of Tulsa’s women’s golf team sits in second place after two rounds of action Monday at the Dale McNamara Invitational on the par-72 Cedar Ridge Country Club course in Broken Arrow.

Individually, Tulsa sophomore Lovisa Gunnar, shot a 4-under par 68 in the second round to finish at 3-under 141 to place second after 36 holes.

Tulsa carded a first-round 4-over par 292 and followed it up with a 2-under par 286 in Monday afternoon’s second round for a 36-hole total of 578. The Hurricane, the AAC defending champions, enter Tuesday’s final round just three strokes behind tournament leader and fellow AAC member South Florida, which has 575.

North Texas sits third with 586, Nebraska is fourth (589) and James Madison is in fifth place with 592. Oral Roberts ended the day in 13th place at 619.

Gunnar shot a 73 in the first round but responded with five birdies and just one bogey in the second round to jump up to second on the leaderboard, just one stroke behind South Florida’s Melanie Green at 4-under 140.

TU freshman Grace Kilcrease turned in an even-par 144 score after identical rounds of 72 to finish the day in a sixth-place tie. Senior Lilly Thomas was the third Hurricane golfer to sit among the top 10 after two rounds after shooting a 1-over par 145 (71-74) for 10th place.

Tulsa’s Sydney Seigel sits tied for 25th place after a 6-over par total of 150, with rounds of 78 and 72, while Emily Boehrer completed the day in 43rd place with a score of 153 (76-77). Playing as an individual, freshman Jenni Roller, the former Regent Prep High School star, was in 53rd place with a 155 after rounds of 77 and 78.

The highest ORU placer after 36 holes was Cristina Riu, who sat in 20th with a 149 after shooting rounds of 78 and 71.

Oklahoma State also had three individuals competing in the tournament, though not enough for a full team. OSU’s top competitor following the first day was Angleica Pfefferkorn, who sat tied for 25th after identical rounds of 75 for a total of 150.

The final round begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.