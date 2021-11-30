TU women's basketball team pauses activities because of positive COVID-19 cases

The University of Tulsa canceled its women's basketball game Wednesday at Bradley and paused all team activities as a result of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
The Hurricane is 6-0 under first-year coach Angie Nelp as part of the best start to a season since 2004-05. The team's next scheduled game is Dec. 8 against Missouri S&T.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
