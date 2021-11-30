 Skip to main content
TU women's basketball team pauses activities because of positive COVID-19 cases
  • Updated
The University of Tulsa canceled its women's basketball game Wednesday at Bradley and paused all team activities as a result of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

The Hurricane is 6-0 under first-year coach Angie Nelp as part of the best start to a season since 2004-05. The team's next scheduled game is Dec. 8 against Missouri S&T.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

