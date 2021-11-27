 Skip to main content
TU women's basketball improves to 6-0 with win over Austin Peay
WOMEN: TULSA 69, AUSTIN PEAY 61

TU women's basketball improves to 6-0 with win over Austin Peay

  Updated
Maya Mayberry led four players in double figures with 20 points Saturday as the Tulsa women kept their perfect start going with a 69-61 win over Austin Peay at the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida.

Wyvette Mayberry added 17 points, Maddie Bittle had 13 and Rebecca Lescay 10 as the Golden Hurricane improved to 6-0.

“I am so proud of this team and their balanced attack and what they do offensively,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said in a news release. “We did some good things in the first half, but we knew it was going to take all of us.”

The Hurricane trailed 23-14 two minutes into the second quarter, but then went on a 16-0 run to take a 30-23 lead. TU pushed the lead into double digits in the second half, but the Governors (3-3) kept inching back in, getting as close as four points with 1:30 to play. TU then closed the game out with a 6-2 run.

The Hurricane continues its road swing with an 11 a.m. game Wednesday against Bradley in Peoria, Illinois.

TULSA 69, AUSTIN PEAY 61

Tulsa (6-0): Evans 0-1 0-0 0, M. Mayberry 6-11 6-6 20, Bittle 5-9 2-2 13, W. Mayberry 4-8 9-13 17, Lescay 5-8 0-0 10, Poindexter 2-6 0-0 4, Crawford 2-6 0-0 5, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 17-21 69.

Austin Peay (3-3): Cole 2-2 0-0 4, Pace 7-14 0-0 16, De Leon Negron 2-5 0-0 5, Sawyer 2-4 0-0 5, Kidwell 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 4-9 3-4 11, Gibbs 1-1 3-4 5, Kirby 3-6 0-0 7, Booker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-47 6-8 61.

TU;12;26;15;16;--;69

AP;18;13;17;13;--;61

3-point shooting: TU 4-10 (M. Mayberry 2-3, Bittle 1-3, Crawford 1-2, Evans 0-1, Poindexter 0-1), AP 5-16 (Pace 2-5, Kirby 1-4, De Leon Negron 1-3, Sawyer 1-2, Kidwell 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds: TU 25 (W. Mayberry, Lescay, Poindexter, Crawford 4), AP 25 (Cole 6). Assists: TU 12 (Crawford 4), AP 16 (Pace 5). Steals: TU 13 (Bittle, Crawford 3), AP 7 (Sawyer 4). Total fouls: TU 14, AP 21. Fouled out: None. A: 106.

