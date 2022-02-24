TU women's basketball game Thursday canceled

The Tulsa women's basketball game against East Carolina that was scheduled for Thursday night in Greenville, North Carolina, was canceled because of travel issues due to inclement weather.

The game has been declared a no contest and will not be rescheduled.

The Golden Hurricane will return to action on Sunday afternoon at home against Wichita State beginning at 1 p.m. at the Reynolds Center. TU's five seniors — Maddie Bittle, Elin Hrafnkelsdottir, Rebecca Lescay, Maya Mayberry and Madi Washington — will be honored after the game.