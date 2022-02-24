 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU women's basketball game Thursday canceled
0 Comments

TU women's basketball game Thursday canceled

  • Updated
  • 0

The Tulsa women's basketball game against East Carolina that was scheduled for Thursday night in Greenville, North Carolina, was canceled because of travel issues due to inclement weather.

The game has been declared a no contest and will not be rescheduled.

The Golden Hurricane will return to action on Sunday afternoon at home against Wichita State beginning at 1 p.m. at the Reynolds Center. TU's five seniors — Maddie Bittle, Elin Hrafnkelsdottir, Rebecca Lescay, Maya Mayberry and Madi Washington — will be honored after the game.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 monitoring Ukraine crisis 'very closely' ahead of planned Grand Prix in Russia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert