TU women's basketball coach Matilda Mossman retires

University of Tulsa women's basketball coach Matilda Mossman has retired after a decade with the Golden Hurricane.

Mossman was 119-176 at TU, totaling more wins and more losses as the longest-tenured coach in program history.

“It is with extreme sadness today that I announce my retirement from coaching and the end of my reign as the Head Basketball Coach at the University of Tulsa,” Mossman said in a news release. “Coaching requires an inordinate amount of passion and energy every day. I would be cheating the student-athletes in this program to continue, as I find it harder and harder to maintain that level of enthusiasm on an everyday basis.”

Winning 266 games in her collegiate career, Mossman also coached three years at Arkansas and six years at Kansas State in addition to nine seasons at the high school level in Norman.

In her second season at TU, Mossman led the Hurricane to the 2013 Conference USA tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Two years later, TU won 18 games, finished third in the American Athletic Conference and advanced to the second round of the WNIT.

Mossman's other eight years at the helm produced losing records, including a 5-14 mark this past season.