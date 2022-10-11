TU women win McNamara Invitational golf tournament; Lovisa Gunnar takes second

The University of Tulsa women claimed a one-stroke victory over Nebraska to capture the Dale McNamara Invitational Championship on Tuesday at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow.

TU sophomore Lovisa Gunnar placed second individually with a 214 total, finishing one stroke behind medalist Miu Takahashi from Nebraska.

The tournament victory was Tulsa's second consecutive title after winning the Barbara Nicklaus Cup last week in Dublin, Ohio, and the Hurricane's third top-3 finish in four fall events.

Tulsa, the defending AAC champion, shot a final round 2-over par 290 on Tuesday to finish with a 4-over par 54-hole total of 868 to hold off Nebraska's comeback attempt. Nebraska started the day 14 shots out of first place and turned in the best round of the tournament with an 8-under 280 to end up with 869 overall.

South Florida, another AAC member, placed third with 874, while Sacramento State and North Texas tied for fourth at 886. Oral Roberts placed 13th with a 937.

In addition to Gunnar, TU freshman Grace Kilcrease and senior Lilly Thomas each placed within the top 10 individually. All three Golden Hurricane golfers shot a final-round 73 on Tuesday, while sophomore Sydney Seigel shot a 1-under par 71.

With a 217 overall, Kilcrease placed sixth, while Thomas, with a 218, tied for 10th. Seigel finished 16th with a 221, while Tulsa freshman Emily Bohrer ended up in 42nd with a 229 and fellow freshman Jenni Roller, playing as an individual, ended up 59th with 234.

Cristina Riu topped ORU individually with a 227, good for 32nd.