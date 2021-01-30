TU women win at East Carolina

Rebecca Lescay had her first career double-double as the Tulsa women's basketball team won 68-59 at East Carolina on Saturday in Greenville, North Carolina.

Lescay had 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as TU improved to 5-6 overall and 4-6 in American Athletic Conference play. She shot 10-for-17 from the field.

Maya Mayberry added 13 points for Tulsa, Wyvette Mayberry scored 11 points and Jessika Evans added 10.

The Golden Hurricane won despite shooting just 13-for-27 (48.1%) from the free-throw line.

Tulsa led 23-12 after one quarter and 32-24 at halftime. ECU (5-10, 3-7) didn't get any closer than seven points in the second half.

Taniyah Thompson led the Pirates with 13 points, while Sierra DaCosta and Dominique Claytor both had 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane returns home Wednesday to play Houston in a noon tipoff at the Reynolds Center.