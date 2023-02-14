Tulsa at Wichita State
6 p.m. Wednesday, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.
TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5
Records: TU 16-8, 6-5 AAC; Wichita State 14-11, 4-8
Three storylines
*Tough stretch: Since a seven-game win streak, the Hurricane has dropped five of its last six games including a 69-67 defeat against Tulane on Sunday.
*Crawford delivers: In the first half Sunday, sophomore guard Delanie Crawford scored 21 points. She finished with a career-high 29 points, connecting on seven 3-pointers.
*All-time series: Wichita State has won 21 of 29 meetings with TU, but the Hurricane has prevailed in four in a row including a 70-63 outcome this season in Tulsa.
People are also reading…
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World