Tulsa at South Florida

6 p.m. Wednesday, Yuengling Center, Tampa, Fla.

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Records: TU 16-10, 6-7 AAC; USF 24-5, 13-1

Three storylines

* Tough stretch: The Hurricane has dropped four in a row, with three of those being by margins of at least 18 points. In its last outing, TU lost 69-44 at home to Memphis.

* Young team: TU has the youngest team in the American, with five freshmen and four sophomores who make up 64.2% of the roster. USF is the next youngest, with 61.5% of its roster being underclassmen.

* Another shot: After losing 89-68 to the first-place Bulls last month in Tulsa, the Hurricane will get another opportunity to pick up the first win in the series. USF leads 11-0.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World