TU women visit UCF on Saturday

Tulsa vs Wichita State (copy)

Tulsa forward Temira Poindexter, right, scored 20 points against Wichita State on Wednesday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa at UCF

Noon Saturday, Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

* Comeback kids: The Hurricane doubled Wichita State in Wednesday night's fourth quarter to prevail 70-63, led by 20 points apiece from Maddie Bittle and Temira Poindexter.

* Poindexter producing: In her sophomore season, Poindexter has scored at least 20 points five times. She is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds, and she also has 24 blocks this year.

* Scouting the Knights: UCF is 9-4 but coming off a 61-51 loss at SMU. Three players average double-digit points, including Destiny Thomas (12.2), Laila Jewett (10.3) and Anzhane Hutton (10.3). Thomas also averages a team-best 11.8 rebounds per game.

