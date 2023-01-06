TU women visit UCF on Saturday

Tulsa at UCF
Noon Saturday, Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida
ESPN+, KTGX-93.5
Three storylines
* Comeback kids: The Hurricane doubled Wichita State in Wednesday night's fourth quarter to prevail 70-63, led by 20 points apiece from Maddie Bittle and Temira Poindexter.
* Poindexter producing: In her sophomore season, Poindexter has scored at least 20 points five times. She is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds, and she also has 24 blocks this year.
* Scouting the Knights: UCF is 9-4 but coming off a 61-51 loss at SMU. Three players average double-digit points, including Destiny Thomas (12.2), Laila Jewett (10.3) and Anzhane Hutton (10.3). Thomas also averages a team-best 11.8 rebounds per game.