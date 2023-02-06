Tulsa at SMU
7 p.m. Saturday, Moody Coliseum, Dallas
TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5
Records: TU 16-6, 6-3 AAC; SMU 14-7, 5-4
Three storylines
Rapid rematch: The Hurricane gets another chance at SMU after the teams met 10 days ago. The Mustangs prevailed 61-54 for a 31-19 lead in the series.
Cashing in: TU continues to rely heavily on 3-point shooting, ranking second nationally in attempts (29.7) and makes (9.9) per game.
Down the stretch: With three weeks left in the regular season, the Hurricane is tied for second with Houston in the American standings behind USF. Three teams including SMU have four league losses.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World