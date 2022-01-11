TU women use aggressive attack, cruise to victory over East Carolina

“Those shots normally fall for us and they just didn’t fall,” Nelp said. “Later in the game, when we went back to being more aggressive and getting the ball into the paint, it worked well for us again.”

The Pirates (7-8, 0-2) were overwhelmed for much of the game but made a late run, outscoring TU by 12 after halftime and pulling within 11 with four minutes left. In response, Jessika Evans hit a corner 3-pointer for TU and the lead wasn’t in jeopardy from there.

“(The message to the team then was) it’s time to punch back,” Wyvette Mayberry said. “Nobody comes in our arena and punches us.”

The younger Mayberry sister matched a career-high with 24 points, nine of which came at the free-throw line. Freshman forward Temira Poindexter poured in her first double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The only problematic area was turnovers, resulting in a season-high 19 for a team that is one of the nation’s best in that category. East Carolina scored 15 points off the miscues.