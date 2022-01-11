 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU women use aggressive attack, cruise to victory over East Carolina
WOMEN: TULSA 71, EAST CAROLINA 59

TU women use aggressive attack, cruise to victory over East Carolina

  • Updated
After struggling in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss at Houston, the University of Tulsa flipped the script Tuesday night at the Reynolds Center.

The Hurricane women opened the second quarter against East Carolina in dominant fashion, delivering 15 unanswered points to provide enough separation for the remainder of the 71-59 victory.

“We were so aggressive and we were so good in transition finding each other,” first-year coach Angie Nelp said. “You look at what we were able to do getting to the rim during that time, it was all paint scores, paint touches.”

With top scorer Maya Mayberry sidelined by injury, four players made the first four baskets of the period. When Rebecca Lescay cruised to a fast-break layup to put TU up 23 early in the quarter, the Pirates were forced to call a timeout in attempt to find a solution for their transition defense.

“We don’t have just one set point guard,” guard Wyvette Mayberry said. “Every last one of us can bring it up the court and pick it up and push the ball down the court.”

Leading by as many as 29, the Hurricane (12-2, 2-1 AAC) at one point was shooting 63% from the field. That cooled off in the second half, when East Carolina clamped down defensively and TU settled for more outside looks.

“Those shots normally fall for us and they just didn’t fall,” Nelp said. “Later in the game, when we went back to being more aggressive and getting the ball into the paint, it worked well for us again.”

The Pirates (7-8, 0-2) were overwhelmed for much of the game but made a late run, outscoring TU by 12 after halftime and pulling within 11 with four minutes left. In response, Jessika Evans hit a corner 3-pointer for TU and the lead wasn’t in jeopardy from there.

“(The message to the team then was) it’s time to punch back,” Wyvette Mayberry said. “Nobody comes in our arena and punches us.”

The younger Mayberry sister matched a career-high with 24 points, nine of which came at the free-throw line. Freshman forward Temira Poindexter poured in her first double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The only problematic area was turnovers, resulting in a season-high 19 for a team that is one of the nation’s best in that category. East Carolina scored 15 points off the miscues.

“They play a pressure defense and they trapped us quite a bit,” Nelp said. “I felt we grew in that area just during this game. We were put in some pressure situations that we hadn’t really seen with two people before, so being able to kind of break those traps was good for us to see that.”

TULSA 71, EAST CAROLINA 59

ECU: R. Johnson 5-14 1-1 11, Moseley 3-11 0-0 6, Bennet 4-10 1-4 9, Thompson 7-17 1-2 16, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Rose 1-6 1-2 3, S. Johnson 3-9 1-2 7, Josephs 0-1 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Lyons 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-76 5-11 59.

TU: Poindexter 4-9 5-6 13, Crawford 3-8 2-4 9, Bittle 3-9 0-0 8, W. Mayberry 6-13 9-9 24, Lescay 5-9 2-2 12, Evans 1-2 0-0 3, Washington 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 18-21 71.

ECU;12;11;22;14;--;59

TU;26;21;12;12;71;--;71

3-point shooting: ECU 2-14 (R. Johnson 0-3, Moseley 0-2, Thompson 1-3, Green 0-1, Rose 0-1, S. Johnson 0-2), TU 7-23 (Poindexter 0-3, Crawford 1-4, Bittle 2-4, W. Mayberry 3-7, Evans 1-2, Washington 0-3). Rebounds: ECU 40 (Bennet 8), TU 47 (Bittle 12). Assists: ECU 11 (Rose, Green, Moseley 3), TU 15 (W. Mayberry 4). Steals: ECU 9 (Rose 3), TU 9 (Poindexter, Crawford 2). Team fouls: ECU 17, TU 13. Fouled out: ECU R. Johnson. A: 983.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

