 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU women travel to South Florida for AAC battle
0 Comments
TULSA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TU women travel to South Florida for AAC battle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa at South Florida

6 p.m. Wednesday, Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Stream: 93.5 FM The Jet, ESPN+

Records: Tulsa 12-2, 2-1 American. South Florida 12-5, 2-1

Three storylines

Promising start: The American Athletic Conference named Temira Poindexter its freshman of the week on Monday, her fifth time receiving the accolade only 14 games into her career. Poindexter ranks first for free-throw percentage among TU’s record books at 91.7% and is second among freshmen in blocks with 25.

Heavy hitters: Four players average double figures for USF: Elena Tsineke with 13.7, Bethy Mununga with 10.9, Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam with 10.8 and Sydni Harvey with 10.1.

Mayberry madness: Sophomore sisters Maya and Wyvette Mayberry pair up as one of three Division I sisters that both average double figures in scoring. Maya leads the Golden Hurricane with 14.8 points a game, and Wyvette trails closely with 14.1.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

OK Preps Extra: Is a shot clock a good idea?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert