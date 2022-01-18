TU women travel to South Florida for AAC battle

Tulsa at South Florida
6 p.m. Wednesday, Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida
Stream: 93.5 FM The Jet, ESPN+
Records: Tulsa 12-2, 2-1 American. South Florida 12-5, 2-1
Three storylines
Promising start: The American Athletic Conference named Temira Poindexter its freshman of the week on Monday, her fifth time receiving the accolade only 14 games into her career. Poindexter ranks first for free-throw percentage among TU’s record books at 91.7% and is second among freshmen in blocks with 25.
Heavy hitters: Four players average double figures for USF: Elena Tsineke with 13.7, Bethy Mununga with 10.9, Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam with 10.8 and Sydni Harvey with 10.1.
Mayberry madness: Sophomore sisters Maya and Wyvette Mayberry pair up as one of three Division I sisters that both average double figures in scoring. Maya leads the Golden Hurricane with 14.8 points a game, and Wyvette trails closely with 14.1.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
