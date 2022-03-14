 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TU women to play at North Texas in WNIT first round

  Updated
The University of Tulsa’s women’s basketball team will open its WNIT campaign on the road against North Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday, the university announced in a release Monday.

The Golden Hurricane closed its regular season going 1-1 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, first beating Wichita State 88-86 in overtime before being eliminated by Central Florida 69-54.

Thursday's appearance in the WNIT in The Super Pit in Denton, Texas, will be the first in the tournament for TU (16-10, 5-8) since 2015. Including appearances in 2004 and 2005, it will be the program's fourth time participating in the WNIT.

First-year coach Angie Nelp is expected to start TU's five scorers averaging double-figures: Temira Poindexter, 11.8 points per game; Maya Mayberry, 11.8; Wyvette Mayberry, 13.9; Maddie Bittle, 10.5; and Rebecca Lescay, who averages 10 points per game.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and air on 93.5 FM The Jet.

The hosting Mean Green (17-12, 10-7) lost to Charlotte, the eventual league champions, 66-63 in a Conference USA semifinal game March 11. In eight all-time matchups, TU has defeated North Texas seven times, with the Mean Green winning most recently, a 66-43 decision during the 2017-18 season.

Quincy Noble, a 5-10 junior guard, averages 14.3 points for North Texas.

The winner of the TU-North Texas game will play either Wyoming or Idaho State in the second round of the 64-team tournament.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

Tulsa at North Texas

WNIT first round

7 p.m. Thursday

Denton, Texas

ESPN+, 93.5FM the Jet

