TU women to play at North Texas in WNIT first round

The University of Tulsa’s women’s basketball team will open its WNIT campaign on the road against North Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday, the university announced in a release Monday.

The Golden Hurricane closed its regular season going 1-1 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, first beating Wichita State 88-86 in overtime before being eliminated by Central Florida 69-54.

Thursday's appearance in the WNIT in The Super Pit in Denton, Texas, will be the first in the tournament for TU (16-10, 5-8) since 2015. Including appearances in 2004 and 2005, it will be the program's fourth time participating in the WNIT.

First-year coach Angie Nelp is expected to start TU's five scorers averaging double-figures: Temira Poindexter, 11.8 points per game; Maya Mayberry, 11.8; Wyvette Mayberry, 13.9; Maddie Bittle, 10.5; and Rebecca Lescay, who averages 10 points per game.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and air on 93.5 FM The Jet.

The hosting Mean Green (17-12, 10-7) lost to Charlotte, the eventual league champions, 66-63 in a Conference USA semifinal game March 11. In eight all-time matchups, TU has defeated North Texas seven times, with the Mean Green winning most recently, a 66-43 decision during the 2017-18 season.

Quincy Noble, a 5-10 junior guard, averages 14.3 points for North Texas.

The winner of the TU-North Texas game will play either Wyoming or Idaho State in the second round of the 64-team tournament.

