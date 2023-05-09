WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Tulsa women’s golf team are in a fourth-place tie after the second round Tuesday at the NCAA Indiana Regional at the Club of Chatham Hills.

After Monday's tournament-leading round of 279, Tulsa scored a 292 for its 5-under par tournament total of 571. The Hurricane was led by sophomore Sydney Seigel’s 3-under par 69 with birdie putts on holes No. 7, 10 and 12.

“We didn’t have our best stuff today, but fortunately we’re in the mix,” said Tulsa coach Annie Young. “I saw a lot of good stuff out on the course today. Sydney had an exceptional day.”

Fifth-ranked Mississippi State turned in a round of 13-under par 275 for to take over the lead at 555 for 36 holes. Oregon State is two shots behind MSU at 11-under and sits in second place at 563. Vanderbilt (569), Virginia (571) along with Tulsa (571) round out the top-5 teams.

The final 18 holes will be played on Wednesday with the top-five teams advancing to the championship May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Seven teams enter the final round with under par scores.

“We’ll have pressure tomorrow, but that’s part of it," Young said. "It’s what we’ve trained for, we’ll have to manage our emotions and game tomorrow. We’re very confident that we can do that.

“If you’d say at the start of the week that we’d be one under the cut line going into the final day we would we take it, absolutely."

Seigel’s round of 69 moved her into eighth place at 140 after Monday’s opening score of 71.

“Sydney played really solid today, made good decisions, was mature and handled her business on the course. Whether she has her best stuff or not she’ll compete until the end,” Young said.

Freshman Grace Kilcrease turned in a 1-over par 73 with four birdie putts and sits in 13th place with a 2-under par 142 total.

Freshman Jenni Roller and senior Lilly Thomas each carded rounds of 75 to count for the team score. Roller is in 33rd place at 2-over par 146, while Thomas sits in 43rd place with a 4-over 148 total.

Tulsa sophomore Lovisa Gunnar also is in 33rd place at 146, after going 6-over par on her first nine holes Tuesday. Gunnar regrouped and birdied three of the final six holes to finish even-par on her final nine holes.

Tulsa will be looking to advance to the NCAA Championship Finals for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

NCAA INDIANA REGIONAL

Team scores: 1, Mississippi State 555; 2, Oregon State 563; 3, Vanderbilt 569; T4, Tulsa 571; T4, Virginia 571; T6, Xavier 574; T6, Iowa State 574; 8, Michigan 577; 9, Tennessee 582; 10, Oregon 585; 11, Morehead State 598; 12, Lipscomb 600.

Individual leaders: 1, Julia Lopez Ramirez (Mississippi State) 133; 2, Hannah Levi (Mississippi State) 134; T3, Celina Sattelkau (Vanderbilt) 135; T3, Amanda Sambach (Virginia) 135; T5, Chayse Gomez (Oregon State) 139; T5, Abby Kiefer (Xavier) 139; T5, Madde Sund (Oregon State)139.

Tulsa individuals: 8, Sydney Seigel 140; T13, Grace Kilcrease 142; T33, Jenni Roller 146; T33, Lovisa Gunnar 146; 43, Lilly Thomas 148.