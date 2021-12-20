TU women sweep weekly American basketball awards

Tulsa women’s basketball players Rebecca Lescay and Temira Poindexter were named the American Athletic Conference Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league office announced on Monday.

The duo helped Tulsa defeat Georgia State (67-55) and South Alabama (92-62) to claim the GSU Holiday Classic title last week, as TU has gotten off to a 10-0 start, the longest winning streak in program history.

Lescay averaged 21.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. The senior guard had a career-high 25 points, as well as seven rebounds, five assists and a steal against Georgia State, and then posted 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals against South Alabama. Lescay shot 58.3-percent from the field (21-of-36).

Poindexter tallied 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal against Georgia State, and then had eight points, three rebounds a block and an assist against South Alabama. On the week, Poindexter shot 46.7-percent from the field (7-of-15) and 55.6-percent from behind the arc (5-of-9).

This is Lescay’s first weekly accolade this season and second of her career as she picked up the same honor last year, while Poindexter has now been selected four times this season.