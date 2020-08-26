 Skip to main content
TU women sign former BTW standout Wyvette Mayberry

As a senior, Wyvette Mayberry led Booker T. Washington to a 24-3 record, while averaging 15 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. She originally signed with Texas-Arlington.

The Tulsa women’s basketball team signed Wyvette Mayberry for the 2020-21 season, Hurricane coach Matilda Mossman announced Wednesday.

Wyvette joins her sister, Maya, who is a junior-transfer on the team, while their sister, Taleya, is an assistant coach and former TU player (2009-13).

“We had no idea Wyvette would be available at this time, but it has been a pleasant surprise,” Mossman said. “She brings to Tulsa an outstanding skill set, a work ethic and a passion for success.

“Her journey has been a little different than most, but she has handled it with confidence and grace. Wyvette has always been family to us, so we are happy to reunite her with her sisters, Maya and Taleya.”

— From staff reports

