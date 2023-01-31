 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TU women seeking to end three-game skid

  Updated
Tulsa vs South Florida (copy)

Tulsa forward Temira Poindexter has scored 20 points a dozen times in her career.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Cincinnati at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

*Bouncing back: Since winning seven in a row, TU (15-6, 5-3 American) has dropped three consecutive games. Most recently, the Hurricane lost 61-54 to SMU on Saturday afternoon.

*Poindexter performing: In her sophomore season, Temira Poindexter already has a dozen 20-point outings. She also has 84 blocks, ranking seventh in program history.

* A look at Cincinnati: The Bearcats are winless in league play. They lead the series 8-6 and picked up a 66-60 victory against TU in Cincinnati last season.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

