TU women search for bounce-back win against traveling Mustangs

Southern Methodist at Tulsa
1 p.m. Saturday, Donald W. Reynolds Center
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Southern Methodist at Tulsa
1 p.m. Saturday, Donald W. Reynolds Center
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The 1994 and 2000 Hurricane provided some of the more interesting chapters in Tulsa sports history, and yet for Saturday’s Legends Day exercise the actual attendance amounted to something in the 1,800 to 2,000 range.
What’s interesting is that Williamson is naturally good at it, and he seems driven to make television a second career.
Spring practice begins March 1 and ends with annual spring game on April 9
The Golden Hurricane never trailed the Bearcats in an 83-77 win at Reynolds Center, claiming its second conference victory of the year.
Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane
TU will host iis Legends Day against Cincinnati
Hurricane coming off home win over Cincinnati on Saturday night
The Green Wave has had TU's number in past years, beating the Hurricane twice last season and posting an all-time 25-9 series lead.
Rebecca Lescay led all Hurricane with 16 points, followed by Wyvette Mayberry, Maddie Bittle and Maya Mayberry with 14, 13 and 10, respectively.
A former Union linebacker, Luke Olson was influenced by coaches like Kirk Fridrich, Brent Guy, Bill Young and Joseph Gillespie.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.