TU women’s basketball preparing for coach Angie Nelp’s second year

Official practices have been underway for about two weeks now for the University of Tulsa’s women’s basketball team, as the squad works some new players into the mix and attempts to improve on last season’s 17-11 finish.

Tulsa finished eighth in the AAC and reached the second round of the WNIT before falling in triple overtime to Wyoming in its first postseason appearance (and winning record) since 2015, so the program took noticeable steps forward in coach Angie Nelp’s first year.

Now for Year 2, Nelp wants to build on that success and continue the upward trajectory.

“We try to keep the same foundation,” Nelp said. “We’re still building and implementing our culture. What we have this year is people have a year experience within our culture, within our system and within our offense and our defense, so that experience definitely helps.”

Last year’s leading scorer, Wyvette Mayberry, transferred to Kansas, but the Golden Hurricane still returns three players from last season that averaged more than 10 points per game. Temira Poindexter, the Tulsa World’s All-World female basketball player of the year and overall female athlete of the year in 2021 after leading Sapulpa to the Class 5A state championship, is back after averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last year as a freshman.

She is accompanied by fifth-year seniors Maya Mayberry (12.2 points per game) and former Bixby star Maddie Bittle (10.9 points per game), who provide veteran leadership. Sophomore guard Delanie Crawford, who averaged 7.3 points per game last season, is also back.

Two players joined TU through the transfer portal: guard Katia Gallegos, who averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds for UTEP last year, and 6-foot-3 forward Katelyn Levings, who arrived from Arizona State. There are also five new freshmen.

Poindexter, who was named the AAC’s Freshman of the Year last season, is determined to take another step forward in her development.

“Really just stay focused and don’t let the inside talk get in my head, and play hard, no matter what,” she said of her goals this year. “Definitely get better in all areas, but I’ve been trying to get better at my ball-handling, because I’m more of a guard spot this year.”

And since the first official day of practice on Sept. 27, Nelp has been pleased with the makeup of the squad.

“I am very happy with our team and how we’re progressing over the first two weeks of practice,” Nelp said. “I think we’ve got a great group of girls. We’ve got some senior leadership from our fifth-years that are coming back and then we’ve got a lot of freshmen that are here with some young fire, so I think it’s been a great combination.”

The biggest aim of preseason has been to help the newcomers get accustomed to Nelp’s system and getting everyone on the same page, blending them as a cohesive team.

“One of the things that we really try to build with our foundation is a just great culture of love, trust and work, and I think that’s really the key to our program and our success, having a group of girls that really care about each other,” Nelp said. “So getting that buy-in to our culture so quickly this summer, with our newcomers, has really helped us.”

“They’re getting it,” Poindexter said of the new players. “It’s taking a little time, but just like last year, it’s taking a little time to really know what we’re doing.”

Practice on Tuesday featured a lot of drills focused on defensive tactics, as well as defense-to-offense transition. Nelp noted that Tuesday happened to be a “defensive day” but that improving the squad’s overall defensive play, to go along with what she expects to be a strong, diverse offense, was a major emphasis of the preseason.

“One thing that I really like about our team is we have a very balanced attack offensively,” Nelp said. “We have multiple scorers, we have several players that average double figures, so I feel like we have a lot of firepower, and we’ve got to balance that with a strong defensive team. I really believe our way to success is through teamwork and toughness and on the defensive end of the floor; you’ve got to build a lot of toughness there.”

With opening night on Nov. 7 as the Hurricane takes on Alcorn State at the Reynolds Center, Nelp notes the team still has much to accomplish between now and then in practice.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to do,” she said. “We’ve got to continue to build our foundations defensively, within some different defensive strategies that we’re doing, and then offensively, we’ve got to be able to maintain our up-tempo style of play offense, and then be able to get into some really critical points of execution. We’ve got to build some of our screenings have got to be a little bit better, and our rebounding.”