TU women resume play against Missouri S&T

Missouri S&T at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

Records: Missouri S&T 2-5, TU 6-0

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

Back in action: The Hurricane is playing for the first time since pausing activities last week as a result of positive COVID-19 cases. The game at Bradley a week ago was canceled.

Near the top: TU ranks third nationally in fewest turnovers (65) and turnovers per game (10.8); fifth in 3-point field-goal percentage (.415); and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.42).

Scouting the Miners: Missouri S&T, a Division II school in Rolla, is led by Laura Rodriguez, who averages 15.3 points per game. The teams have never met.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

