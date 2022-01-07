TU women play at Houston Saturday afternoon

Tulsa at Houston
4 p.m., Saturday, Fertitta Center, Houston
ESPN+, KTGX-93.5 FM
Records: Tulsa 11-1, Houston 8-5
Three storylines
Revenge tour: Despite the Golden Hurricane’s all-time 18-11 advantage against the Cougars, Houston claimed wins in both contests during the 2020-21 season, 75-49 in Houston on Jan. 13 and 64-56 in Tulsa on Feb. 3.
Five-headed hurricane: Each of Tulsa’s projected starters against Houston average double-figures in scoring this season. Maya Mayberry leads all with 14.8 points-per game, and Wyvette Mayberry trails with 12.6. Temira Poindexter, Maddie Bittle and Rebecca Lescay average 12.6, 10.0 and 10.0, respectively.
Round seven: Lescay, whose 123 games played is second all-time in Tulsa’s ranks, has played in six career games against Houston and has won three, but Lescay has never defeated the conference rivals in Houston.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Copy Editor
I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
