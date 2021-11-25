TU women play at Florida Atlantic on Friday morning

Tulsa (4-0) vs. Florida Atlantic (2-2)

11 a.m. Friday, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida

KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

Hot start for Hurricane: Under first-year coach Angie Nelp, TU is 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05 and only the second time in program history. The 2004-05 team went on to win 20 games.

Freshmen coming up big: Leading the Hurricane in rebounding are freshmen Temira Poindexter and Delanie Crawford, who are each averaging five boards per game off the bench. Poindexter also is second on the team with 13 points per game.

Scouting the Owls: Four FAU players average in double figures, including Amber Gaston at 15 points per game. In the only previous meeting, the Owls won 91-86 in Tulsa during the 2013-14 season when both teams were in Conference USA.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.