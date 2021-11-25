TU women play at Florida Atlantic on Friday morning

Tulsa (4-0) vs. Florida Atlantic (2-2)
11 a.m. Friday, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida
KTGX-93.5
Three storylines
Hot start for Hurricane: Under first-year coach Angie Nelp, TU is 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05 and only the second time in program history. The 2004-05 team went on to win 20 games.
Freshmen coming up big: Leading the Hurricane in rebounding are freshmen Temira Poindexter and Delanie Crawford, who are each averaging five boards per game off the bench. Poindexter also is second on the team with 13 points per game.
Scouting the Owls: Four FAU players average in double figures, including Amber Gaston at 15 points per game. In the only previous meeting, the Owls won 91-86 in Tulsa during the 2013-14 season when both teams were in Conference USA.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
