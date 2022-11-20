TU women overwhelm ORU in run-and-gun 92-77 win for Mayor’s Cup

Neither team had any difficult getting ready for this one.

With the Mayor’s Cup on the line, Temira Poindexter scored 22 points and had a season-high eight rebounds as the University of Tulsa had five players score double-digit points in a fast-paced 92-77 victory over crosstown rival Oral Roberts Sunday afternoon at the Reynolds Center.

Delanie Crawford scored a career-high 17 points and also had eight rebounds and four assists for TU (3-1), while Maddie Bittle had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

“I feel like we were really ready for this game,” Crawford said. “I feel like we all played really well together, looked for each other, we outrebounded the other team, that was part of our gameplan and we executed it really well.”

Playing for the Mayor’s Cup, which Tulsa won for the fourth straight season, made preparing for this game no problem at all.

“For sure, this game, we had this circled on our calendars.” Crawford said. “This means a lot for the University of Tulsa. We’re going to bring back the trophy every year, that’s our goal, and it’s just a big game for us and a big win.”

“The rivalry between these two schools over the years, it’s real,” added second-year TU coach Angie Nelp. “I was excited for our team to get to play in a high-intensity game like this and ORU, they’re doing a great job and they have a really good team, so this is a good win for us.”

For ORU (0-5), it was another double-digit loss to start the Kelsi Musick era, although they have played a difficult schedule early on.

“I think we had moments, but at the end of the day, when we’re trying to start fresh and build a program, you have to start from the ground up,” said first-year coach Musick, who is still looking for her first Division I win. “No one built Rome in a day, so it’s going to take a little time. We have to tools that we need, but we got to continue to buy in and do the right things and do better every single day.”

Delaney Nix matched her career-high with 21 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Golden Eagles. Tirzah Moore had 17 points (14 in the second half) and a game-high 11 rebounds. So once again, ORU was able to score quite a bit, they just have had some trouble defending, as this marked the fifth straight game allowing 89 or more points.

“We can get to the rim and score, I think sometimes we were a little bit passive getting to the rim when we needed to,” Musick said. “We dribbled around and didn’t have direct attacks in moments, and then we’ve got to make sure we get to the right spots and share the basketball. Obviously, we can score, but we got to be able to get stops on the other end of the floor, and I think that’s the biggest problem right now.”

TU took control of the game early in the second quarter and never let go. After ORU’s Ruthie Udoumoh had cut the Golden Hurricane lead to 22-18, TU ran off a 10-3 run to push the advantage into double digits, which they maintained and built on the rest of the quarter, going into halftime ahead 49-37.

Tulsa kept building its advantage, going up by as much as 80-59 early in the fourth quarter. Oral Roberts responded with a 14-4 run over the next four minutes, pulling to within 84-73 on a Nix 3-pointer with 3:38 remaining, but that was as close as they would get.

TU’s defense: While Tulsa gave up just two points fewer than the most they’ve allowed all season, the TU defense did keep ORU’s leading scorer Hannah Cooper in check for most of the contest. After entering the game averaging 21.8 points per game, Cooper scored just eight on 3-of-13 shooting, although she did contribute five assists.

“What we were able to do with her was just put multiple matchups on her,” Nelp said. “Maddie Bittle did a great job on her, Delanie Crawford did a great job on her, just able to kind of throw her some different looks so maybe she doesn’t get a rhythm offensively.”

That gameplan worked. Cooper had just two points until sinking two free throws with 5:48 left in the third quarter and just never really got going.

Run and gun: With Oral Roberts pushing the tempo in a run-and-gun style game, the score was inflated higher than what TU usually plays, but Nelp indicated they were happy to participate.

“Two teams were on the floor today that both play a really high tempo and have a really high pace,” Nelp said. “We focused and tried to get stops multiple times, they have so many threats on the floor that it really became almost a ‘score-more’ game.”

ORU has been playing that way all season and with their speed and ability to score, it suits them – at least offensively. It was defending it that gave them some difficulty.

“We want to get out and run, share the basketball, push it ahead,” Musick acknowledged. “And we need to get a few more 3s in transition, I think, and some more run-outs, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to be more of a unit on defense and get stops.”

Fast Start: After a slow start proved costly in its last game, the Golden Hurricane jumped out to a big lead early in this one. In last Monday’s 79-70 loss at Arkansas, Tulsa fell behind 8-2, 15-5 midway through the first quarter and 24-9 with 1:38 left in the first quarter. Tulsa stabilized after that, outscoring the Razorbacks 61-55 over the rest of the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome that initial deficit.

In this one, TU started out hot, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead over the first 1:43, and maintained that lead for much of the opening quarter, with leads of 14-5, 16-9 and 19-12 before ending the first with a 22-16 advantage.

By the Numbers

1: number of free throws made by Tulsa in the first quarter, on six attempts. Following a 4-for-12 free throw performance in the last game against Arkansas, that meant the Hurricane were 5-for-18 over the course of five quarters. But they bounced back to go 11-for-11 the rest of the game.

12: points scored by TU freshman Ahrray Young, a career-high. She also had four rebounds

49.3: shooting percentage for the game for Tulsa, a season-high – slightly better than the 49.1 they shot against San Jose State on Nov. 10

15: points scored by ORU’s Ruthie Udoumah (who is from Broken Arrow and played high school at Victory Christian), matching her career-high set in the season-opener against Oklahoma. She also had a career-high six rebounds

42: rebounds collected by Tulsa, to 37 for ORU