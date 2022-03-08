TU women out of AAC Tournament after 69-54 loss to No. 25 UCF

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Masseny Kaba scored a career-high 23 points, Brittney Smith had her sixth career double-double and UCF celebrated its first Top 25 ranking with an 69-54 win over Tulsa in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Knights (23-3), who moved into the AP rankings at 25 on Monday, ran their winning streak to 11, the last two coming over the eighth-seeded Golden Hurricane after a 61-48 win to close the regular season. UCF plays the winner of fifth-seeded SMU and fourth-seeded Temple in the semifinals on Friday.

“I am super proud of my team and the fight they had today,” Tulsa head coach Angie Nelp said. “We had some great individual performances, but what doesn’t show up on the stat sheet is the heart of these young women and all they give when they step out on the court. I’m proud of who they are and how they play when they step out on the court.”

Smith, the league sixth woman of the year who had 19 points and 11 rebounds, came off the bench to score nine points in the third quarter when UCF took charge. Tulsa hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored the first eight points of the second half to take a 32-30 lead but the Knights answered with six-straight points and closed the quarter with seven straight to lead 55-42. Smith was 5-of-6 from the foul line, helping put Tulsa in foul trouble.

Kaba had 17 points and Smith 13 in the second half. Diamond Battles added 11 points and Alisha Lewis had 10 points and eight assists. Tay Sanders grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knights, who dominated the boards 50-20 with 25 offensive rebounds, good for 14 second-chance points.

Wyvette Mayberry scored 13 points for Tulsa (16-10) while freshman of the year Temira Poindexter had 12 on four 3-pointers in 19 minutes before fouling out. Maddie Bittle added 11 points.

Tulsa knocked down 12 3-pointers on 34 attempts and was 7-of-15 inside the arc. The Golden Hurricane also had 19 turnovers.

TULSA (16-10): Poindexter 4-7 0-0 12, Bittle 4-8 0-0 11, Lescay 2-4 2-2 6, Wyvette Mayberry 5-12 0-0 13, Maya Mayberry 1-4 2-2 4, Evans 1-6 0-0 2, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 2-8 0-0 6, Totals 19-49 4-4 54

UCF (23-3): Kaba 10-20 3-7 23, Thomas 0-4 3-4 3, Battles 5-11 0-0 11, Meertens 0-0 0-0 0, Sanders 1-6 1-2 3, Smith 7-11 5-7 19, Burney 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 4-7 0-0 10, Totals 27-61 12-20 69

Tulsa;12;12;18;12;—;54

UCF;13;17;25;14;—;69

3-point goals: Tulsa 12-34 (Poindexter 4-7, Bittle 3-6, W.Mayberry 3-8, M.Mayberry 0-3, Evans 0-3, Crawford 2-7), UCF 3-11 (Battles 1-5, Sanders 0-1, Burney 0-1, Lewis 2-4). Assists: Tulsa 17 (Bittle 6, Lescay 6), UCF 22 (Lewis 8). Fouled out: Tulsa Poindexter, Lescay. Rebounds: Tulsa 20 (Crawford 6, Evans 6), UCF 50 (Smith 11). Total fouls: Tulsa 23, UCF 10. Technical fouls: Tulsa Evans 1, UCF Kaba 1.