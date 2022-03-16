TU women optimistic before first WNIT in 6 years

The University of Tulsa's first-year women's basketball coach Angie Nelp said her team is "in really good spirits" ahead of TU's first appearance in the Women's National Invitational Tournament since 2015.

"I mean it's every player's dream to make postseason," fifth-year senior Rebecca Lescay said. "You're gonna see five people on the court emptying their tank, and we're just gonna leave it all on the court and come out with a hopeful victory."

The Golden Hurricane (16-10, 5-8) opens the WNIT against the University of North Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday in Denton, Texas, where the Mean Green plays host in the Super Pit.

Nelp, a Eufaula native, spent three seasons as an assistant and one as associate head coach at Arizona State before taking her coaching talents to TU. In her first 10 games on TU's sideline, she coached the Golden Hurricane to a program-record 10-0 start.

The Golden Hurricane cooled during conference play and turned in a 16-10 overall record. Nelp led TU to an 88-86 win in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament over rival Wichita State but the Golden Hurricane were eliminated by Central Florida 69-54 the following day.

"I think, the main thing that you'll see is we're not going to change who we are in the postseason. We're going to be the same team that shows up every day and we're about teamwork and we're about toughness," Nelp said, "and those are the two things that you're going to see in Tulsa basketball every time we're on the floor."

Before this season, a TU women's team had not lost fewer than 14 games in a year since the 2005-06 season that sent TU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In the five years that proceeded the Nelp era, the Golden Hurricane suffered 21 losses three times and finished last in the conference three times.

"I've seen a lot of growth," Lescay said. "Being here at Tulsa for five years, I think this was the year with the most significant growth that I've seen... As you can see, it's paid off."

Nelp's first step was to establish a winning culture at TU, which has resonated well with her team.

"That's one area that we have always prided ourselves in, being able to maintain our culture and build our culture and implement a new culture of love and trust and work," Nelp said. "We were a team that was going to put others first and build strong relationships and step out on the floor every single day and outwork our opponents. That's what these girls are doing.

"Surrendering the outcome" is another key principle that Nelp has instilled in the team ahead of the postseason, Lescay said.

"Just taking it step-by-step, and I feel like we did just that," Lescay said.

"All of the credit goes to our team and our players, who have worked incredibly hard this year to put themselves in a position for postseason play," Nelp said. "I'm just so grateful that I get to lead this group of young women... They earned every single bit of it this year."

Lescay said she wants to leave behind a winning legacy for future teams to build from.

"It's not really all about talent, it's really just who's willing to work the hardest and out-tough people on the court," Lescay said, "just being relentless and leaving it all on the court."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.