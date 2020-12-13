 Skip to main content
TU women open season with win at Oklahoma State

The Tulsa women's basketball team's long wait to start the 2020-21 season paid off with a win Sunday, but it wasn't easy.

After seeing a 16-point lead dwindle to one point, the Golden Hurricane held on for a 69-62 win over Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

TU (1-0) led 57-41 after three quarters, but OSU (3-2) scored the first 15 points of the final period, cutting the deficit to 57-56 with 2:56 left to play. The Hurricane responded, however, with Wyvette Mayberry knocking down a 3-pointer with 2:32 to go to get the lead back to four. The Cowgirls got within two but Mayberry hit another 3 with 1:29 left to make it 63-58 and TU held on for the victory.

Mayberry led Tulsa with 16 points, while Rebecca Lescay (15), Maya Mayberry (13) and Elin Hrafnkelsdottir (10) also scored in double figures. TU was 8-for-16 from 3-point range, with Wyvette Mayberry 4-for-5 and Maya Mayberry 3-for-7.

OSU got a game-high 20 points from Ja'Mee Asberry, and Natasha Mack had a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Tulsa will face Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Reynolds Center, while Oklahoma State faces Bedlam rival Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.

