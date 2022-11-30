 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
TU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

TU women on road at Duquesne

  Updated
Tulsa at Duquesne

5 p.m. Thursday, UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Pittsburgh

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 93.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 4-2, Duquesne 5-1

Last meeting: Nov. 11, 2021 (at Tulsa 77, Duquesne 62)

All-time series: Duquesne leads 2-1

Storylines

Strong response: After a 64-45 loss to Long Beach State at the San Francisco Tournament last Friday, Tulsa responded with a 92-57 triumph over South Carolina State on Saturday. This will be the Golden Hurricane’s third straight game away from Tulsa.

Mayberry on a roll: Fifth-year senior Maya Mayberry just missed her career-highs when she scored 27 points, and added seven rebounds in the win over South Carolina State and setting a new personal best with seven 3-pointers. She had compiled a total of 13 points and just four rebounds in the two previous games combined.

Bittle back on track: Fellow fifth-year senior Maddie Bittle also had a nice bounce-back effort against South Carolina State. After shooting 0-for-8 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range, and scoring just two points on free throws, against Long Beach State, Bittle scored 11 points in the first quarter against South Carolina State against, including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. And while she didn’t get another point, shooting 0-for-5 the rest of the way (0-for-4 from 3), Bittle still impacted the game, dishing out three assists and securing two rebounds.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World

