TU women move to 2-0 on season with 30-point win over San Jose State

Tulsa held San Jose State to just 26.2% shooting from the floor on its way to a 74-44 win on Thursday night at the Reynolds Center.

The Golden Hurricane moved to 2-0 on the season, while the Spartans fell to 0-1.

Temira Poindexter led the Hurricane with 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Delanie Crawford came off the bench to score 14, and Maya Mayberry and Ahrray Young each added 11 points. Jada Holland led the Spartans with 11 points.

“It was definitely a balanced team attack,” TU head coach Angie Nelp said. “We saw some pressure that we didn’t in the first game, and I felt like we had too many turnovers, but we were able to get the ball into the paint and score."

Tulsa is back on the court at 7 p.m. Monday as it travels to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Three storylines

Decisive move: The Golden Hurricane led 20-14 after the opening quarter, then began the second with a 12-0 run for a 32-14 advantage with 4:30 left before halftime, and pushed that to a 40-20 lead at the break.

Milestone: Maddie Bittle played in her 100th career game at Tulsa.

Numbers game: Tulsa had a 49-35 edge in rebounds, an 8-1 advantage in blocks and a 17-6 lead in assists.

TULSA 74, SAN JOSE STATE 44

San Jose St.;14;6;13;11;--;44

Tulsa;20;20;16;18;--;74

San Jose State (44): Nicholas 2-5 0-0 4, Davis-Jones 1-12 5-8 7, Nichols 2-10 2-4 6, Holland 5-13 0-0 11, Richards 2-4 0-0 5, Singleton 3-7 0-2 7, Moreland 0-4 2-4 2, Ma 0-3 0-0 0, Fluker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-61, 9-18 44.

Tulsa (74): Poindexter 6-9 6-7 19, Levings 2-4 2-2 6, Gallegos 2-4 1-1 5, Mayberry 5-10 0-1 11, Bittle 2-6 1-1 5, Evans 1-5 0-2 2, Crawford 5-6 2-4 14, Young 5-10 0-1 11, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Periman 0-0 1-4 1, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Foutch 0-1 0-0. Totals: 28-57 13-23 74.

3-Point Goals: SJSU 3-15 (Holland 1-5, Singleton 1-3, Richards 1-2, Davis Jones 0-2, Ma 0-3), TU 5-22 (Poindexter 1-3, Mayberry 1-3, Crawford 2-3, Young 1-3, Gallegos 0-2, Bittle 0-3, Evans 0-2, Lyles 0-1, Williams 0-1, Levings 0-1). Assists: SJSU 6 (Nichols 3), TU 17 (Gallegos 4). Rebounds: SJSU 35 (Davis-Jones 10), TU 49 (Poindexter 7). Total Fouls: SJSU, 21, TU 20. A: 1,008.