AMERICAN CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TU women look to stay unbeaten in league play Tuesday at Temple

  • Updated
Tulsa vs Wichita State (copy)

Tulsa forward Temira Poindexter scored 22 points against Houston on Saturday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa at Temple

6 p.m. Tuesday, Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

* Atop the standings: The Hurricane is one of two undefeated teams left in the American, joining USF. Tulsa is 4-0 in league play for the first time since joining the American nine years ago. It's also the first time in program history for the team to be 14-3 through 17 games.

* Holding off Houston: Tulsa withstood a rally from Houston on Saturday night but prevailed 70-68 despite the Cougars attempting 20 more field goals. Temira Poindexter led the Hurricane with 22 points.

* Scouting the Owls: Temple (7-9, 2-2) has won the last three games in the series. Aleah Nelson averages a team-high 15 points per game while Tiarra East leads the Owls with 6.3 rebounds per game.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

