TU women look to stay unbeaten in league play against Houston on Saturday

Houston at Tulsa

1 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Records: Houston 6-10, 3-0 AAC; TU 13-3, 3-0

Three storylines

Starting strong: The Hurricane is 3-0 in the American for only the second time in its nine-year history in the league, having also started 3-0 in 2018-19. TU has been a member of three conferences for women's basketball and was 3-0 four times before joining the American.

Evans sidelined: Forward Jessika Evans is out for the rest of the season after injuring her knee at Kansas last month. In the five games before the injury, Evans averaged 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Scouting the Cougars: After winning three nonconference games, Houston has doubled its victory total early in league play. TU leads the series 18-13 but has dropped the last four games against the Cougars.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World