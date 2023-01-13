 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TU women look to stay unbeaten in league play against Houston on Saturday

ORU v TU Women’s Basketball (copy) (copy)

TU has won five in a row heading into Saturday's game against Houston.

 Patrick Quiring, Tulsa World

Houston at Tulsa

1 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Records: Houston 6-10, 3-0 AAC; TU 13-3, 3-0

Three storylines

Starting strong: The Hurricane is 3-0 in the American for only the second time in its nine-year history in the league, having also started 3-0 in 2018-19. TU has been a member of three conferences for women's basketball and was 3-0 four times before joining the American.

Evans sidelined: Forward Jessika Evans is out for the rest of the season after injuring her knee at Kansas last month. In the five games before the injury, Evans averaged 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Scouting the Cougars: After winning three nonconference games, Houston has doubled its victory total early in league play. TU leads the series 18-13 but has dropped the last four games against the Cougars.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Coach Wilson convinced QB Braylon Braxton and WR Malachai Jones to withdraw from the transfer portal. Also, an update on TU men's basketball under first-year head coach Eric Konkol.
