TU women look to bounce back at home against SMU

SMU at Tulsa
1 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center
TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5
Three storylines
Bouncing back: After a 5-0 start to league play, the Hurricane has dropped back-to-back American Athletic Conference games, most recently stumbling 89-68 to first-place USF on Wednesday.
Conference race: TU (15-5, 5-2) remains in second place in the American. East Carolina, SMU, Memphis and Houston have three losses apiece heading into the weekend.
Series history: This will be the 50th meeting between the programs, with the Mustangs owning a 30-19 lead in the series. SMU earned a 75-42 win in Dallas in the only meeting a year ago.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World