TULSA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TU women look to bounce back at home against SMU

  • Updated
Tulsa vs South Florida (copy)

Angie Nelp's Tulsa team remains in second place in the American.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

SMU at Tulsa

1 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

Bouncing back: After a 5-0 start to league play, the Hurricane has dropped back-to-back American Athletic Conference games, most recently stumbling 89-68 to first-place USF on Wednesday.

Conference race: TU (15-5, 5-2) remains in second place in the American. East Carolina, SMU, Memphis and Houston have three losses apiece heading into the weekend.

Series history: This will be the 50th meeting between the programs, with the Mustangs owning a 30-19 lead in the series. SMU earned a 75-42 win in Dallas in the only meeting a year ago.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

