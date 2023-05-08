WESTFIELD, Indiana — Lovisa Gunnar fired a 4-under 68 to lead Tulsa into the first-round lead at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Indiana Regional at The Club of Chatham Hills.

Tulsa ranked 36th nationally, will continue play with the second round on Tuesday and the final round scheduled for Wednesday.

“It was a solid start,” TU coach Annie Young said. “I think the team came out ready to go and on this golf course if you hit fairways and greens, you can shoot really well, but if you don’t, it can be a very tough course. We kept it simple, and we hope to do that again tomorrow.”

Tulsa is two strokes up on No. 5 Mississippi State (280), which is in second place, while Michigan (283), Iowa State (286) and Oregon State (286) round out the top five.

Gunnar, a sophomore from Sweden, had five birdies, one bogey and 12 pars.

TU's Grace Kilcrease, a freshman from Springdale, Ark., finished one stroke back in fifth place. She had five birdies and three bogeys.

Jenni Roller, a freshman from Regent Prep, and Sydney Seigel, a sophomore from Phoenix, both turned in 1-under par 71s to tie for 13th place.

Lilly Thomas, who is the lone senior on the roster and has led TU in four tournaments this season, turned in a 1-over par 73 to sit in 30th place. Thomas finished the day with five birdies, two bogeys and two double-bogeys.

Mississippi State’s second-ranked Julia Lopez Ramirez leads the individual race with a 5-under par 67.

Thirty teams will advance to the championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 19-24 — five from each of the six regional sites.

NCAA INDIANA REGIONAL

Team scores: 1, Tulsa 279; 2, Mississippi State 280; 3, Michigan 283; 4 (tie), Iowa State and Oregon State 286; 6 (tie) Virginia and Vanderbilt 287; 8. Tennessee 288; 9, Xavier 289; 10, Oregon 294; 11, Morehead State 296; 12, Lipscomb 299.

Individual leaders: 1, Julia Lopez Ramirez (Mississippi State) 67; 2 (tie), Lovisa Gunnar (TU), Hannah Levi (Mississippi State) and Madde Sund (Orrgon State) 68; 5 (tie), Grace Kilcrease (TU), Amanda Sambach (Virginia) and Celina Sattelkau (Vanderbilt) 69.

Other TU scores: Jenni Roller 71, Sydney Seigel 71, Lilly Thomas 73.