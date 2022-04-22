TU women in finals of AAC tennis championships; men's team shuts out Tulane to advance

Both University of Tulsa tennis teams survived and advanced in the American Athletic Conference Tennis Championships on Friday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

The third-seeded women's team defeated No. 2 SMU in a 4-3 thriller behind the clinching victory of Lily Hutchings. After dropping the first set 1-6, the freshman rallied to defeat SMU's Nicole Petchey in three sets, securing TU's place in the conference championship against No. 4 Memphis.

The Golden Hurricane dropped the doubles point for the second consecutive day and faced an early deficit before Laia Conde Monfort, Valeriya Rozenkova, Lian Benedejcic and Hutchings turned in singles victories.

First serve for the AAC women's title match is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Case Tennis Center. Admission is free, and the championship will be streamed on ESPN+.

The men's team shut out Tulane 4-0 in a morning quarterfinal matchup, solidifying its spot in the semifinal round. Kody Pearson defeated Luc Hoeijmans in two sets before Adham Gaber clinched the Golden Hurricane's win in two sets over Tulane's Charlie Barry.

TU's men will play Memphis in a semifinal match at noon Saturday at the Case Tennis Center. Admission is free.

TULSA 4, SMU 3 (WOMEN)

Singles: 1. Laia Conde Monfort (TLS) def. Lexi Keberle (SMU) 7-6, 6-0. 2. Hadley Doyle (SMU) def. Shura Poppe (TLS) 6-2, 6-4. 3. Jackie Nylander (SMU) def. Maria Berlanga (TLS) 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. 4. Valeryia Rozenkova (TLS) def. Claudia Bartolome (SMU) 6-1, 6-4. 5. Lily Hutchings (TLS) def. Nicole Petchey (SMU) 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. 6. Lian Benedejcic (TLS) def. Drew Morris (SMU) 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Valeryia Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TLS) def. Hadley Doyle/Jackie Nylander (SMU) 6-3. 2. Lana Mavor/Lexi Keberle (SMU) def. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe (TLS) 6-4. 3. Claudia Bartolome/Nicole Petchey (SMU) def. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TLS) 6-3.

TULSA 4, TULANE 0

Singles: 1. Kody Pearson (TLS) def. Hoeijmans, Luc (TLN) 6-2, 6-2. 2. Stefan Hampe (TLS) vs. Kuenkler, Fynn (TLN) 6-2, 5-7, unfinished. 3. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) vs. Petrovic, Luka (TLN) 6-2, 5-6, unfinished. 4. Adham Gaber (TLS) def. Barry, Charlie (TLN) 6-3, 6-3. 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Bancila, Alex (TLN) 6-3, 6-1. 6. Callum Gale (TLS) vs. de Alba, Rafael (TLN) 2-6, 6-2, 1-2, unfinished.

Doubles: 1. Kody Pearson/Connor Di Marco (TLS) vs. Barry, Charlie/Jacobson, Benji (TLN) 5-3, unfinished. 2. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) def. Kuenkler, Fynn/Petrovic, Luka (TLN) 6-1. 3. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) def. Hoeijmans, Luc/de Alba, Rafael (TLN) 6-3.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.