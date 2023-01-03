 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | TULSA

TU women host Wichita State on Wednesday night

ORU v TU Women’s Basketball (copy)

TU’s Temira Poindexter drives the basketball down the court while one of ORU’s players attempts to stop her during the playoffs for the Mayor’s Cup at TU’s Reynold’s Center on Nov. 20.

 Tulsa World file

Wichita State at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

On a roll: The Hurricane has won three in a row and eight of its last nine including a 55-47 victory against East Carolina in the conference opener.

Beyond the arc: TU ranks third nationally in 3-pointers made per game (10.5) and first in 3-pointers attempted per game (31.3).

Scouting the Shockers: DJ McCarty is among three players scoring in double figures, averaging 13.6 points per game while leading the team with 53 assists and 28 steals. Wichita State leads the series 21-7 but lost all three meetings last year.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Oct. 25, 2022 video. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane WBB team opens its season Nov. 7 hosting Alcorn State.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

