TU women host Wichita State on Wednesday night

Wichita State at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Three storylines

On a roll: The Hurricane has won three in a row and eight of its last nine including a 55-47 victory against East Carolina in the conference opener.

Beyond the arc: TU ranks third nationally in 3-pointers made per game (10.5) and first in 3-pointers attempted per game (31.3).

Scouting the Shockers: DJ McCarty is among three players scoring in double figures, averaging 13.6 points per game while leading the team with 53 assists and 28 steals. Wichita State leads the series 21-7 but lost all three meetings last year.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World