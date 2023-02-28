UCF at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTGX-93.5

Records: UCF 16-12, 6-9 AAC; UCF 13-13, 4-10

Three storylines

* Last game: Wednesday is the regular-season finale before the American Athletic Conference begins Monday. The Hurricane is tied for seventh with Wichita State in the league standings.

* Stellar careers: Fifth-year seniors Maddie Bittle and Maya Mayberry have left a mark on the program record books. Bittle is second in games played (125) and 15th in scoring (955). Mayberry ranks fourth in 3-point percentage (.373) and 19th in scoring (848), not including the 756 points scored in two years at Oral Roberts.

* Series glance: UCF leads the series 16-8. TU prevailed 80-75 when the teams met in Orlando in January, ending a nine-game win streak by the Knights.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World